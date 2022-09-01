Energy Alert
Texarkana PD searching for missing teen

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is currently searching for a missing teenage boy.

Police say Seth Greeson, 17, left his home on Monday, Aug. 29 around 11 p.m. Greeson has not made contact with his mother or school officials since then, police say. He has brown hair and brown eyes, is 6′ 4″ tall, and weighs about 175 lbs.

It’s unknown what Greeson was wearing when he left home.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Corvette Phillips at 903-798-3154.

