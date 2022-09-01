Texarkana PD searching for missing teen

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is currently searching for a missing teenage boy.

Police say Seth Greeson, 17, left his home on Monday, Aug. 29 around 11 p.m. Greeson has not made contact with his mother or school officials since then, police say. He has brown hair and brown eyes, is 6′ 4″ tall, and weighs about 175 lbs.

It’s unknown what Greeson was wearing when he left home.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Corvette Phillips at 903-798-3154.

