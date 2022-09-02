Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

2022 Red Wolves Live Preseason Special

Watch Thursday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, Region 8 News app
Watch Thursday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, Region 8 News app(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football kicks off the 2022 season Saturday against Grambling. Get ready for gameday with the Red Wolves Live Preseason Special.

Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley break down several scarlet and black storylines before kickoff.

Watch Thursday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app. We’ll post a replay afterwards on this page.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect dies in hospital after police K9 bite
M 2.3 earthquake recorded near state line
On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Jonesboro police arrested Lee Edward Wille on a bench warrant for rape,...
Man arrested for giving child meth and raping them
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding missing woman.
Missing woman found safe
About 64 grams of meth and nearly 20 guns were recovered in the search of a Jonesboro home on...
2 arrested after search revealed drugs, guns

Latest News

A-State cross country victorious in 2022 season opener in Little Rock
A-State updates fan information ahead of 2022 football season opener
Ray Guy Award nominee Ryan Hanson headlines 2022 Red Wolves
A-State special teams features experience & a new kicker
More football updates
Red Wolves in 90: RWL Preseason Special tomorrow, Secondary looks to turn the corner