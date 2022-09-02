400+ grams of meth, stolen vehicles recovered, 19 arrested in “Operation Ice River”

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Multiple agencies had a busy Monday, as they executed an operation in Independence County where several arrests were made, and several items were recovered.

According to the Independence County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 29, deputies executed “Operation Ice River”.

In the operation, agencies recovered over 400 grams of meth, along with several stolen vehicles, guns, and a battery pack with stolen batteries.

Nineteen arrests were also made because of the operation, according to the department:

Elizabeth Altom - Possession of meth cocaine less than two grams, a class D felony.

Damieon Boode - Possession of meth less than two grams, a class B felony. Bond set at $5,000.

Brandon Boling - Delivery of Schedule I or II more than two grams, but less than 28 grams, a class B felony. Bond was set at $10,000.

Jason Garrison - Delivery of meth greater than ten grams, less than 200, a class Y felony. Bond was set at $50,000.

James Hunter - Delivery of meth less than two grams, a class B felony; delivery of meth greater than two grams, but less than ten grams, a class C felony. Bond was set at $20,000.

Tyler King - Delivery of meth greater than two grams, but less than ten grams, a class B felony. Bond was set at $8,000.

Jimmy Mason - Trafficking meth less than 200 grams, possession of meth, greater than ten grams but less than 200 grams, and furnishing prohibited articles into a correctional facility.

Danny May - Delivery of meth, greater than two grams, but less than ten grams, a Class B felony. Bond was set at $10,000.

Michelle Mendenhall - Possession of meth greater than two grams, but less than ten, a class C felony; possession of firearms by certain persons, a class Y felony; and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, a class D felony. Bond was set at $30,000.

David James Perkins - Delivery of Schedule III, less than 28 grams. Bond was set at $25,000.

Candice Pugh - Delivery of meth greater than ten grams, less than 200 grams, a class Y felony; and delivery of meth more than two grams, less than ten grams, a class B felony. Bond was set at $30,000.

Ronnie Lee Qualls - Three counts of delivery of cocaine, less than two grams.

Ernesto Trevino - Absconder warrant.

Charles Neely - Pick up order from Felony Court for Violation of conditions of bond.

Tadrick Jones - Probation Revocation warrant

John Arnold - Absconding warrant, Possession of meth greater than ten grams, less than 200 grams

Whitney Reeves - Two counts of delivery of schedule I less than two grams.

Gaylon Scott Elms - Absconding warrant, theft by receiving.

Joshua Smith - Felony probation revocation.

The operation was a joint effort between Independence County Sheriff’s Department, Stone County Sheriff’s Department, Mountain View Police Department, Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Game and Fish, Arkansas Department of Corrections Calico Dog Tracking Team, The 16th Judicial Drug Task Force, and Probation and Parole.

