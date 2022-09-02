A-State cross country victorious in 2022 season opener in Little Rock

Arkansas State’s cross country teams wasted little time in getting off to a strong start to the season, winning both team titles at Thursday night’s Little Rock Invitational.

Both teams earned a first-place result with a plethora of top-10 finishers. A-State’s women won with 26 points behind five freshmen in the top 10, while the five scorers for the men also all finished inside the top 10.

Sophomore Rylan Brown paced the men’s squad with a third-place result, finishing the 5-kilometer race in 16:01.0. 2021 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Dawson Mayberry placed sixth with a time of 16:11.1, while rookie Nati Enright crossed the finish in 16:16.4. Ethan Mychajlonka placed eighth with a mark of 16:17.3, while newcomer Cash Kunkel earned a 10-place finish with a mark of 16:32.7.

Freshman Andrew Mason followed in 11th with a time of 16:33.9, while Lasse Funck placed 14th in 16:43.5. Ryan Parson recorded a time of 16:48.0 to place 17th and Zeke McCain rounded out the field, placing 20th in 17:04.1.

A quintet of freshmen led the way for the women’s squad, with Ann-Marie Braese leading the way as the runner-up. The Arlington, Tenn., native finished just three seconds behind the winner, crossing in 19:02.8. Fellow rookies Cadence Lapp (19:24.1) and Olivia Walter (19:29.6) placed in third and fourth, respectively.

Emma Hurlbut (19:51.1) and Anna Hunter (19:58.4) placed eighth and ninth to round out the Red Wolves’ scorers. Sophomore Hannah McLaughlin placed 13th with a time of 20:34.5, while Maggie Hunter turned in a 14th-place result, finishing in 20:35.8.

NEXT UP

A-State returns to the trails Saturday, Sept. 17, traveling to the Rhodes Invitational, held at Shelby Farms Park in Memphis.

