Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas man accused of sexually assaulting 31 children

This June 9, 2022 photo provided by the Pike County, Arkansas Jail shows Barry Walker....
This June 9, 2022 photo provided by the Pike County, Arkansas Jail shows Barry Walker. Prosecutors have charged Barry Walker with 132 counts accusing him of sexually assaulting 31 children over 25 years. (Pike County, Arkansas Jail via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a southwest Arkansas man with 132 counts accusing him of sexually assaulting 31 children over 25 years.

Court records show Barry Walker, 58, of Glenwood, is charged with rape, engaging a child in sexually explicit conduct, computer exploitation of a child, producing or directing a sexual performance by a child, and distributing or possessing material depicting child sex.

Prosecuting Attorney Dan Turner said Thursday that all of the victims were girls who were younger than 14.

“Initially, it was reported by a victim, which led to the defendant’s residence” and discovery of the other victims, Turner said.

Affidavits filed in the case say victims told investigators that Walker raped them. Authorities found videos of the rapes taking place, including with other children present, the documents say.

A woman who answered a phone call to public defender Winston Mathis, who was appointed to represent Walker, declined to identify herself and said that Mathis is prohibited by public defender rules from commenting.

Walker has pleaded not guilty to many of the charges and awaits arraignment next week on the remaining counts, according to Turner.

The crimes occurred from 1997 until earlier this year, according to court documents.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Jonesboro police arrested Lee Edward Wille on a bench warrant for rape,...
Man arrested for giving child meth and raping them
Event organizer Tom Wood said some of the activities will include “paying homage to the river...
Member of ‘Insane Clown Posse’ to make appearance at Fulton County event
M 2.3 earthquake recorded near state line
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding missing woman.
Missing woman found safe
Police investigate shots fired call

Latest News

61-mile yard sale kicks off Labor Day weekend from Jackson to Bloomsdale, Mo.
61-Mile Yard Sale kicks off Labor Day weekend
Ahead of the midterms, President Joe Biden and Rep. Kevin McCarthy are presenting their...
Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy
Eliza Fletcher
Jogger abducted near UofM campus, police say
Consumers should contact UPPAbaby to receive free replacement brake discs for both wheels, the...
Strollers recalled for fingertip amputation hazard
Zach's Friday morning forecast
Zach's Friday morning forecast