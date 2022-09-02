Energy Alert
BEAR AWARE: Police urge warning following bear sighting

The Thayer Police Department said the bear sighting happened on Thursday, Sept. 1 on West...
The Thayer Police Department said the bear sighting happened on Thursday, Sept. 1 on West Highway.(Source: Thayer Police Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THAYER, Mo. (KAIT) – Police in one Oregon County community are wanting you to be cautious after a recent bear sighting.

The Thayer Police Department said the bear sighting happened on Thursday, Sept. 1 on West Highway.

Officials reminded residents to exercise caution and common sense when walking near wooded areas in and around the city.

Additionally, they urge you to never approach a bear or get between a female bear and her cubs.

You can find more tips on what to do when you’re around a bear on the Missouri Department of Conservation’s website.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

