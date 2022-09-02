Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Climate change may increase turbulence, researchers say

The silhouette of a plane is pictured in this photo from Feb. 21, 2017. Despite the possibility...
The silhouette of a plane is pictured in this photo from Feb. 21, 2017. Despite the possibility of turbulence increasing, experts say planes will still be safe to ride since they're designed to handle higher winds.(pxhere)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Riding in an airplane could become bumpier in the future.

According to U.K. researchers, climate change is modifying turbulence and it may increase by two- or three-fold worldwide starting in 2050.

However, they said that doesn’t mean taking to the skies will be less safe since planes are designed to handle the high winds.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported turbulence is the top cause of injuries to passengers and staff in non-fatal accidents.

According to the National Center for Atmospheric Research, turbulence causes around $500 million annually in injuries, delays and damage.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Jonesboro police arrested Lee Edward Wille on a bench warrant for rape,...
Man arrested for giving child meth and raping them
M 2.3 earthquake recorded near state line
Event organizer Tom Wood said some of the activities will include “paying homage to the river...
Member of ‘Insane Clown Posse’ to make appearance at Fulton County event
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding missing woman.
Missing woman found safe
Police investigate shots fired call

Latest News

A sign advertises jobs in this file photo. U.S. employers slowed hiring in August, adding...
US hiring slowed in August as employers add 315,000 jobs
A drone is seen in this illustration. The U.S. Navy says Iran has once again briefly seized an...
US Navy says Iran again briefly seizes American sea drone
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are heading back to the...
Obama portraits head to the White House
FILE - Robin Ahrens, a resident of a multi-room renting facility, reacts to a fatal shooting at...
‘Devastating’: Mass shootings obscure daily U.S. gun toll