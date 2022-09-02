Energy Alert
Football Friday Night (9/2/22)

FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm
FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
It’s Week 2 of Football Friday Night. Our Game of the Week pits a pair of 1-0 teams. Nettleton goes on the road to face Pocahontas. Logan Whaley will cover the matchup, he previewed both teams here.

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

FFN SCOREBOARD (9/2/22)

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

You can follow Chris Hudgison or Logan Whaley on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Here are the games we plan to have highlights of. You can check out more highlights later tonight with FFN Overtime (kait8.com / Region 8 News app)

Football Friday Night - September 2nd, 2022

Game of the Week: Nettleton at Pocahontas

Jonesboro at Lake Hamilton

Valley View at Poplar Bluff (MO)

Hoxie at Westside

Gosnell at Brookland

Paragould at Piggott

Osceola at Blytheville

Walnut Ridge at Cave City

East Poinsett County at Manila

Corning at Cross County

FFN Overtime: Beebe at Newport

FFN Overtime: Rivercrest at Mills

