Football Friday Night (9/2/22)
It’s Week 2 of Football Friday Night. Our Game of the Week pits a pair of 1-0 teams. Nettleton goes on the road to face Pocahontas. Logan Whaley will cover the matchup, he previewed both teams here.
FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.
CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864
You can follow Chris Hudgison or Logan Whaley on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.
Here are the games we plan to have highlights of. You can check out more highlights later tonight with FFN Overtime (kait8.com / Region 8 News app)
Football Friday Night - September 2nd, 2022
Game of the Week: Nettleton at Pocahontas
Jonesboro at Lake Hamilton
Valley View at Poplar Bluff (MO)
Hoxie at Westside
Gosnell at Brookland
Paragould at Piggott
Osceola at Blytheville
Walnut Ridge at Cave City
East Poinsett County at Manila
Corning at Cross County
FFN Overtime: Beebe at Newport
FFN Overtime: Rivercrest at Mills
