Golf tournament to honor KAIT legend

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Second Annual Dick Clay “That’s Sports” Scholarship Golf Tournament was hosted at Ridgepoint Country Club as a way to honor the local sports legend.

The tournament brought out several members of the community and family members of Dick Clay, including his son Jason who said getting to honor his father every year is special.

“With this being the second annual it’s just fantastic that dad is still being recognized in the community and helping the students with the scholarship,” Jason said.

Clay stressed how important the scholarship is throughout the community, as he said it stands for everything his father was about.

“Well again its dad, its communications he was in sports for so long and TV and I believe it will help kids and carry on his name and legacy,” he said.

Clay said there was nothing more his father loved than Arkansas State football and golf.

