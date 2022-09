JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A kitchen fire at a Jonesboro home burned one person.

The Jonesboro Fire Department told us the fire happened around 6 p.m. at a home in the 5000 block of Summer Place.

The Jonesboro fire department said one person suffered minor burns when a fire broke out in the kitchen of a home on the 5000 block of Summer Place. Two dogs were rescued. Fire is out. Most of the damage was to the kitchen. Family is able to stay in the home. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/WT5LtQUTjT — Chris Carter (@CCarterNEWS) September 2, 2022

We’re told the person burned would be okay, and the family would be able to stay in the home.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.