Missouri Highway Patrol encourages boater safety during Labor Day weekend

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, and many people will be heading to the lake.

Lake officials say boating can be dangerous when alcohol is involved. Troopers will be on high alert for people boating under the influence.

Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike McClure says before heading to the lake, make a plan and let others know where you’ll be swimming and boating. Sgt. McClure encourages boaters to be weather aware and plan ahead in the event of a pop-up storm. Boaters need to ensure they have a life jacket for each person on the boat and a throwable for swimmers.

Last spring, the U.S. Coast Guard passed a law requiring boaters who operate a recreational boat less than 26 feet long to use engine cut-off switch links. Tow Boat U.S. manager Andrew Fennema says the kill lanyard is an essential safety device on busy weekends like this.

“If you’re running down the lake, make sure you have that on because that is a matter of life and death,” said Fennema. “If you have that on and fall out, it will kill the motor.”

“It’s a busy time of year, the lakes rough and choppy,” said Sgt. McClure. “Another thing we want to encourage boaters to do is to be aware of your wake, especially around other boats and around docks.”

Sgt. McClure says boaters must also be mindful of their speed this weekend and obey all posted warning signs and rules.

