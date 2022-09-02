No. 9 Harding coasts to 29-12 season-opening win

ADA, Okla. – Harding redshirt freshman quarterback Cole Keylon threw three touchdown passes and ran for another in the ninth-ranked Bisons’ 29-12 victory over East Central Thursday night in Great American Conference action at Koi Ishto Stadium. It was the first time in 12 seasons that a Harding quarterback threw three touchdown passes in a game.

Harding (1-0) won its opener for the 11th time in the last 13 seasons and defeated East Central (0-1) for the 10th consecutive time. The win was Harding’s sixth straight on the road and 10th straight GAC victory.

All three of Keylon’s completions went for touchdowns, two of them to senior Kage Citty. Junior Zach Smith also had a touchdown reception.

Harding’s defense limited East Central to only 161 total yards, including just 14 on the ground.

On 4th-and-6, Keylon found Smith on a pass over the middle for a 32-yard scoring strike giving Harding a 7-0 lead with 7:12 left in the first quarter.

After an East Central field goal, Keylon connected with Citty on a 56-yard touchdown pass, and the Bisons led 14-3 with 10:06 left in the second quarter.

East Central scored with only 15 seconds left in the half, but Harding blocked the extra point attempt and the Bisons led 14-9 at halftime.

A 33-yard touchdown pass from Keylon to Citty pushed Harding’s lead to 21-9 with 9:52 left in the third.

East Central managed another field goal, but Harding put the game away with a 26-yard scoring drive that Keylon finished with a 1-yard touchdown run. A.J. Brown gave the Bisons a three-score lead with a two-point conversion run.

Harding rushed for 219 yards, led by Will Fitzhugh’s 49 yards on 14 carries.

Citty had two catches for 89 yards and his first career two-touchdown game.

Keylon finished 3-of-6 passing for 121 yards and became the first Harding quarterback since Josh Powell vs. Delta State in 2010 to throw three or more touchdown passes.

Orlando Henley, Cade Pugh and Nate Wallace each had five tackles to lead Harding’s defense.

