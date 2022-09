JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police investigate a report of shots fired Thursday evening.

The Jonesboro Police Department told us shortly after 9 p.m. that it was looking into a report of shots fired near Belt Street and Melrose Street., north of East Johnson Avenue.

Region 8 News is following this story and will provide details as we learn them.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.