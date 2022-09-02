Energy Alert
REGION 8 ANSWERS: Inflation affecting your charitable efforts

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With prices reaching record levels, it has made it challenging to give back to those in need.

Several organizations across Region 8 have needed help, whether due to a lack of volunteers, no willing families to take in a pet or two, or simply lower donations than years past.

That begs the question: Have the higher prices been a factor in this trend?

To find out, KAIT8.com held a poll on its front page, asking you whether inflation has affected your giving to charity, such as food banks across the region.

The poll revealed that at least 45% of you have said you are not giving to any charities.

Meanwhile, 29% of you said you have given about the same amount of money to charities as before, while 22% are giving less, and only 3% are giving more.

