Sept. 2: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Temperatures and humidity are a little higher this morning, but we’re still comfortable. Temperatures may struggle to rise in spots as clouds increase.

Storms stay mostly off to the west. The Norfork area looks wet while everyone else may see an isolated shower. Drier spots may be a little warmer this weekend while others see rain and cooler temperatures.

Rain chances remain scattered through Labor Day. The higher chances will try to creep in early before increasing closer to Labor Day. Keep your Labor Day plans, but also be prepared for a higher chance of scattered storms. Not everyone may see rain. Highs range from the mid-80s to the low 90s.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

An assassination attempt overseas. We’ll show you the dramatic video.

I-TEAM: Ambulance agencies not required to be on site for sporting events. We’ll show you what steps schools are taking to keep their athletes safe.

Following a recent scare, a Mississippi County school system is taking steps to keep your kids safe.

If you plan to travel this weekend, you’ll be happy to know no other state in the country has cheaper gas on average than Arkansas.

It’s Week 2 of Football Friday Night. Our Game of the Week pits a pair of 1-0 teams. Nettleton goes on the road to face Pocahontas.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.