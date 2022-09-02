Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Sept. 2: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Temperatures and humidity are a little higher this morning, but we’re still comfortable. Temperatures may struggle to rise in spots as clouds increase.

Storms stay mostly off to the west. The Norfork area looks wet while everyone else may see an isolated shower. Drier spots may be a little warmer this weekend while others see rain and cooler temperatures.

Rain chances remain scattered through Labor Day. The higher chances will try to creep in early before increasing closer to Labor Day. Keep your Labor Day plans, but also be prepared for a higher chance of scattered storms. Not everyone may see rain. Highs range from the mid-80s to the low 90s.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

An assassination attempt overseas. We’ll show you the dramatic video.

I-TEAM: Ambulance agencies not required to be on site for sporting events. We’ll show you what steps schools are taking to keep their athletes safe.

Following a recent scare, a Mississippi County school system is taking steps to keep your kids safe.

If you plan to travel this weekend, you’ll be happy to know no other state in the country has cheaper gas on average than Arkansas.

It’s Week 2 of Football Friday Night. Our Game of the Week pits a pair of 1-0 teams. Nettleton goes on the road to face Pocahontas.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Jonesboro police arrested Lee Edward Wille on a bench warrant for rape,...
Man arrested for giving child meth and raping them
M 2.3 earthquake recorded near state line
Event organizer Tom Wood said some of the activities will include “paying homage to the river...
Member of ‘Insane Clown Posse’ to make appearance at Fulton County event
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding missing woman.
Missing woman found safe
Police investigate shots fired call

Latest News

Zach's Friday morning forecast
Zach's Friday morning forecast
Breakdown of Arkansas State football
2022 Red Wolves Live Preseason Special
Students prep for Order of the Pack
Students, fans gather to kick off football season
A staff shortage at area schools and ambulance agencies makes it hard for an immediate response...
I-TEAM: Ambulance agencies not required to be on site for sporting events