Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Shelley leads Missouri State over Central Arkansas

MSU vs. Central Arkansas/Ozarks Sports Zone
MSU vs. Central Arkansas/Ozarks Sports Zone(ky3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jason Shelley accounted for two touchdowns to lead Missouri State to a 27-14 victory over Central Arkansas on Thursday night.

Coach Bobby Petrino entered 12-4 in career season openers, collected his first in three tries with Missouri State, ranked eighth in the FCS coaches poll.

Shelley, last season’s Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Year who set programs single-season records for yards passing (3,347) and total offense (3,789) in his debut, was 18-of-30 passing for 266 yards with a touchdown against Central Arkansas. He added another 51 yards rushing on 13 carries and a score.

Shelley had a 5-yard touchdown run with 1:05 remaining before halftime. Tahj Chambers intercepted a Will McElvain pass on the ensuing possession, setting up Shelley’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Wood as the first half ended with Missouri State up 17-0.

McElvain had a 12-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter that pulled Central Arkansas to 20-7, but Montrae Braswell returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards into the end zone. McElvain added a 7-yard touchdown pass to Myles Butler that capped the scoring with 9:35 remaining.

_____

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Jonesboro police arrested Lee Edward Wille on a bench warrant for rape,...
Man arrested for giving child meth and raping them
Event organizer Tom Wood said some of the activities will include “paying homage to the river...
Member of ‘Insane Clown Posse’ to make appearance at Fulton County event
M 2.3 earthquake recorded near state line
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding missing woman.
Missing woman found safe
Police investigate shots fired call

Latest News

Watch Thursday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, Region 8 News app
2022 Red Wolves Live Preseason Special
Breakdown of Arkansas State football
2022 Red Wolves Live Preseason Special
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III scores as teammate Mitchell Walters (75) watches...
Burden shines as Mizzou rolls past Louisiana Tech
Students prep for Order of the Pack
Students, fans gather to kick off football season