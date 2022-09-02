Students, fans gather to kick off football season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Red Wolves were up and out in the community Thursday evening.

Arkansas State University students and fans took over Jonesboro as they prepared for the season’s first football game.

Paint the Town Red Week kicked off Monday, and the Back the Pack event capped off all the events throughout the week.

There were sweet treats, music by the university band, and fun activities for the kids.

This was just the start of a weekend of fun for fans.

“Window painting contest, you’ll see so much Scarlett and black around Jonesboro supporting the University. And today the Back the Pack rally is really just a culmination of everything,” said Kasey Eakins, chairperson for the event. “It’s a pep rally, it’s a way for the community to come together and really gear up for Saturday as the Red Wolves take the field.”

The Jonesboro Area Chamber of Commerce hopes to continue this tradition in the future.

After the rally, students and alums headed to Order of the Pack.

Students rushed through the gates at Centennial Bank Stadium to officially kick off the football season.

They cheered on all the athletes from multiple programs, but before the Order of the Pack event started, students were already excited.

“I’m excited, I’m so excited for football season this is my first event,” said Taylor Jernigan, a student at Arkansas State University.

“Today, I am just out here enjoying my friends watching the game and just get lit, get turnt, period,” said student Jaelyn Byrd.

The first game of the season kicks off Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium. The Red Wolves will host Grambling State University.

