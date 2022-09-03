Energy Alert
ASU System Trustees approve resolution to allow property sale

(Arkansas State University System)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State University System trustees approved a resolution to allow the sale of property in Jonesboro Friday.

A news release said the 30 acre property is located between Browns Lane and Race Street.

The property is one the Jonesboro Advertising & Promotions Commission has considered for a sports complex.

The Arkansas State University System said the property would be “appraised and advertised” for sale according to state law.

