ASU System Trustees approve resolution to allow property sale
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State University System trustees approved a resolution to allow the sale of property in Jonesboro Friday.
A news release said the 30 acre property is located between Browns Lane and Race Street.
The property is one the Jonesboro Advertising & Promotions Commission has considered for a sports complex.
The Arkansas State University System said the property would be “appraised and advertised” for sale according to state law.
