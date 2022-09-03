Businesses prepare for new football season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Football games are back, and while fans are excited to watch the Red Wolves light up the scoreboard, businesses in Jonesboro said football season is crucial to their success.

The two that see the biggest boom in revenue are the restaurant and hospitality businesses. In Jonesboro, the two closest to the stadium are J’Towns Grill and the Embassy Suites.

At J’Towns Grill, manager Tammy Long said it’s important to be fully staffed.

“We will be completely fully staffed a lot of our staff are student alumni, but we will be ready to go and we will have a full staff on the floor,” said Long. “That is so important without them I don’t know how we would do it.”

With Centennial Bank Stadium holding just over 30,000 people finding a place in town to stay can be competitive. Kandi Baker with the Embassy Suites said it’s the busiest time of year.

“Crowds start coming in on Friday and they are ready for the football game everyone is pumped so we try to decorate the hotel,” said Baker. “Pretty much once that schedule is announced people are calling up trying to get rooms.”

At J’Towns, football season is not just popular because of the revenue the restaurant brings in, but the employees love the school spirit.

“Football season is a good time of year for us we look forward to it and we get really pumped up,” said Long. “We have a really lively crew I myself am a big red wolves support and our owner is Alumni so it’s a big deal for us at J’Towns.”

Both said they are most excited about watching the community rally around the team and when the Red Wolves bring home a victory.

