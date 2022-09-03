Energy Alert
Changes coming to A-State gameday presentation

Some of the tents you can find in tailgate city on the campus at Arkansas State ahead of the...
Some of the tents you can find in tailgate city on the campus at Arkansas State ahead of the first football game.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Since hiring the new Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics, Jeff Purinton, Arkansas State University has looked at ways of improving the football gameday experience for fans.

Purinton went around to students, alums and players and asked what they could do to enhance the gameday experience, and some of the popular answers were bringing back old traditions.

“You know Howl on the motorcycle was a big deal and something that people remembered, and the Red Wolf walk is an important element,” said Purinton. “Bringing those things back and adding some new things and seeing what might work is important.”

Another addition to the experience will be the Hijinx Kids’ Zone, full of inflatables and other games starting at around 2 P.M.

Purinton said it would be a learning experience weekly if they want to add more activities, and they will continue to ask the public for input.

