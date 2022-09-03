City to soon open bid packages on new sewer system

PLEASANT PLAINS, Ark. (KAIT) - The wheels are turning again in one Northeast Arkansas city, trying to get citizens municipal sewer.

Residents and businesses in Pleasant Plains will soon have access to a city sewer service.

Mayor Kenneth Burns said it’s a priority to get this project before his term ends.

Region 8 News reported in 2017 that the city would soon offer city water and sewer, but that plan eventually fell through the cracks; now, five years later, that train is back on the tracks.

“We will be opening our bid packages this Wednesday, the seventh of September, at city hall at 10 a.m. So we’re in the process now of getting bids, we’ll choose a company or two companies to do the sewer system. We’re finally on track and ready to start construction.”

He said as mayor back in 2017, and now, it’s a weight off his shoulders to know this project is finally going to happen.

“It’s been a relief. It’s been five and a half years since we started this. I feel like at some point if COVID hadn’t have come along, we would’ve been done with the project and up and running by now,” Burns said.

The mayor said to hang on just a little longer for citizens waiting for these services.

“We are working hard on it. I see construction starting sometime this winter. It’s going to be an eight-to-ten-month project, then we will have everybody online,” Burns said.

