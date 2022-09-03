Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Marshallese softball tournament attracts hundreds

By Imani Williams
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Over a thousand people from one particular community gathered in Paragould Friday to celebrate culture, family, and softball.

The Marshallese community has grown in Paragould, and now they are making their mark by bringing the National Marshallese Softball tournament to the city.

Around 22 softball teams traveled from across the natural state and even the country. Some teams traveled all the way from Hawaii and Iowa to compete.

“This is an event that the Marshallese hold every year. It’s designed to honor their culture,” said Richard Gassaway, safety coordinator at Anchor Packaging.

This is the first year the tournament was hosted in Paragould.

“It’s an honor for Paragould for the local Marshallese community to ask us to be a part of this, it’s an honor,” he said.

The local Marshallese community put together the event with the help of the Paragould Advertising and Promotion Commission and Anchor Packaging.

The event is a way for the Marshallese community to show off their skills and come together as one.

“Now that they have migrated to the US, they are doing the same thing,” he said. “They travel once a year, usually on Labor Day to hold this big tournament to compete for bragging rights.”

Other than bragging rights, the first-place winner gets $10,000.

The Paragould Marshallese community is up to around 300 people, and city leaders hope events like these will make that population continue to grow.

Friday was just the kick-off to a weekend of events, as a battle of the bands is planned, and the championship game is planned for Monday, Sept. 5.

Tournament hosts are already discussing plans for another softball tournament next year, with the hopes of including women in the next one.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Event organizer Tom Wood said some of the activities will include “paying homage to the river...
Member of ‘Insane Clown Posse’ to make appearance at Fulton County event
On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Jonesboro police arrested Lee Edward Wille on a bench warrant for rape,...
Man arrested for giving child meth and raping them
M 2.3 earthquake recorded near state line
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding missing woman.
Missing woman found safe
Police investigate shots fired call

Latest News

Weekend events around and near Region 8
WATCH: Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage
ASU System Trustees approve resolution to allow property sale
Businesses prepare for new football season
Some of the tents you can find in tailgate city on the campus at Arkansas State ahead of the...
Changes coming to A-State gameday presentation