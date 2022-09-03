Marshallese softball tournament attracts hundreds

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Over a thousand people from one particular community gathered in Paragould Friday to celebrate culture, family, and softball.

The Marshallese community has grown in Paragould, and now they are making their mark by bringing the National Marshallese Softball tournament to the city.

Around 22 softball teams traveled from across the natural state and even the country. Some teams traveled all the way from Hawaii and Iowa to compete.

“This is an event that the Marshallese hold every year. It’s designed to honor their culture,” said Richard Gassaway, safety coordinator at Anchor Packaging.

This is the first year the tournament was hosted in Paragould.

“It’s an honor for Paragould for the local Marshallese community to ask us to be a part of this, it’s an honor,” he said.

The local Marshallese community put together the event with the help of the Paragould Advertising and Promotion Commission and Anchor Packaging.

The event is a way for the Marshallese community to show off their skills and come together as one.

“Now that they have migrated to the US, they are doing the same thing,” he said. “They travel once a year, usually on Labor Day to hold this big tournament to compete for bragging rights.”

Other than bragging rights, the first-place winner gets $10,000.

The Paragould Marshallese community is up to around 300 people, and city leaders hope events like these will make that population continue to grow.

Friday was just the kick-off to a weekend of events, as a battle of the bands is planned, and the championship game is planned for Monday, Sept. 5.

Tournament hosts are already discussing plans for another softball tournament next year, with the hopes of including women in the next one.

