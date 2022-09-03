Energy Alert
Multiple injuries following pedestrian crash

(AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple people are injured after a crash on Highway 18.

According to Jackson County Sheriff, Jason Tubbs the crash happened Saturday afternoon.

One vehicle and one pedestrian were involved in the crash on Highway 18 near county road Jackson 47, it is not clear how many people were involved.

The extent of the injuries is undetermined at this time and the crash is under investigation.

The scene is clear and the road is reopened according to the Sheriff.

