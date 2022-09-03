Energy Alert
Jonesboro murder suspect trial pushed back

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The trial for a murder suspect in a 2021 Jonesboro murder was pushed back

Online court records said a trial for Dangelo Lewis would take place on Nov. 28.

Lewis was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Devonte Wesson in Nov. 2021.

Jonesboro police said it happened near South Caraway Road and Countryview Circle.

An affidavit said Wesson was in a vehicle with two other people when he was shot.

At the time, police said it could determine Lewis was one of those inside at the time of the shooting.

