Jonesboro murder suspect trial pushed back

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The trial for a murder suspect in a 2021 Jonesboro murder was pushed back

Online court records said a trial for Dangelo Lewis would take place on Nov. 28.

Lewis was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Devonte Wesson in Nov. 2021.

Jonesboro police said it happened near South Caraway Road and Countryview Circle.

An affidavit said Wesson was in a vehicle with two other people when he was shot.

At the time, police said it could determine Lewis was one of those inside at the time of the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.