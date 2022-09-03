Energy Alert
Record high enrollment at Black River Technical College

((Source: Black River Technical College, via Facebook))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Black River Technical College announced one of the largest enrollment increases in its history.

BRTC said it increased by 13.9% during Fall 2022.

The college said the numbers are significant due to a decline in enrollment at institutions over the past few years.

“I believe that increasing affordability while focusing on quality workforce education has resulted in this unanticipated but very welcome increase in future Black Hawks,” Dr. Martin Eggensperger, president, said.

