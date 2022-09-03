Energy Alert
Tree falls on vehicle injuring driver

A Poplar Bluff man was injured in a crash involving a tree early Saturday morning in Butler...
A Poplar Bluff man was injured in a crash involving a tree early Saturday morning in Butler County.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff man was injured in a crash involving a tree early Saturday morning, September 3 in Butler County.

The crash happened at 5:20 a.m. on County Road 533, about seven miles north of Poplar Bluff.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Neal Sullivan was driving westbound when a tree fell on his Ford Fiesta.

Sullivan was taken to a Poplar Bluff hospital with moderate injuries.

MSHP said the car was totaled.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

