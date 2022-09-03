Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Tropical Storm Earl forms east of Leeward Islands

Tropical Storm Earl is pictured in this still from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical Storm Earl is pictured in this still from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES Image Viewer.(NOAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Tropical Storm Earl has formed east of the Northern Leeward Islands and is threatening to unleash heavy rains and gusty squalls in the region.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Earl formed late Friday and was headed west-northwest on a course expected to take it near or just north of the Northern Leeward Islands on Saturday.

Late Friday, the storm was centered about 185 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands and had top sustained winds of 40 mph.

Forecasters said some slight strengthening was possible in the next few days.

They warned of the possibility of some rapidly rising rivers in Puerto Rico and a flash flood threat.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Event organizer Tom Wood said some of the activities will include “paying homage to the river...
Member of ‘Insane Clown Posse’ to make appearance at Fulton County event
This June 9, 2022 photo provided by the Pike County, Arkansas Jail shows Barry Walker....
Arkansas man accused of sexually assaulting 31 children
The Thayer Police Department said the bear sighting happened on Thursday, Sept. 1 on West...
BEAR AWARE: Police urge warning following bear sighting
Eliza Fletcher
Jogger abducted near UofM campus, police say
Police investigate shots fired call

Latest News

Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Governor: Plane circling Mississippi city has landed safely
The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the...
Fuel leak ruins NASA’s 2nd shot at launching moon rocket
FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People's Deputies...
Gorbachev buried in Moscow; Putin absent from funeral
Video shows a reportedly stolen plane circling above a community near Tupelo, Mississippi....
RAW: Stolen plane circles above Mississippi community