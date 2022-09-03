Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Virginia Tech football downed by ODU, 20-17 in Pry coaching debut

By WDBJ7 Staff and Hank Kurz Jr./The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (WDBJ/AP) - The Virginia Tech football team lost their season debut Friday night in Norfolk against Old Dominion, 20-17.

Hokie Quarterback Grant Wells threw one touchdown and four interceptions in the game.

Blake Watson scored on a 1-yard run with 33 seconds to play and Old Dominion beat Virginia Tech for the second time in as many tries on its home field.

The Monarchs made a big splash in their debut as a member of the Sun Belt Conference and spoiled the debut of Hokies coach Brent Pry.

When it was over, as they had in 2018 when the Monarchs knocked off the then-No. 13 Hokies 49-35, fans streamed onto the field in celebration. ODU is 2-12 in its history against Power Five programs, but 2-2 against the Hokies.

Virginia Tech hosts Boston College on Saturday, September 10 at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ/AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Event organizer Tom Wood said some of the activities will include “paying homage to the river...
Member of ‘Insane Clown Posse’ to make appearance at Fulton County event
This June 9, 2022 photo provided by the Pike County, Arkansas Jail shows Barry Walker....
Arkansas man accused of sexually assaulting 31 children
The Thayer Police Department said the bear sighting happened on Thursday, Sept. 1 on West...
BEAR AWARE: Police urge warning following bear sighting
Eliza Fletcher
Jogger abducted near UofM campus, police say
Police investigate shots fired call

Latest News

Arkansas State updates fan information ahead of 2022 football season opener
#19 Arkansas hosts #23 Cincinnati Saturday in season opener
FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm
Football Friday Night (9/2/22)
Corning wins at Cross County
2022 FFN Overtime: Corning 24, Cross County 6
Paragould wins, 37-0
2022 FFN Week 2: Paragould beats Piggott 37-0