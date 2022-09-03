Virginia Tech football downed by ODU, 20-17 in Pry coaching debut

NORFOLK, Va. (WDBJ/AP) - The Virginia Tech football team lost their season debut Friday night in Norfolk against Old Dominion, 20-17.

Hokie Quarterback Grant Wells threw one touchdown and four interceptions in the game.

Blake Watson scored on a 1-yard run with 33 seconds to play and Old Dominion beat Virginia Tech for the second time in as many tries on its home field.

The Monarchs made a big splash in their debut as a member of the Sun Belt Conference and spoiled the debut of Hokies coach Brent Pry.

When it was over, as they had in 2018 when the Monarchs knocked off the then-No. 13 Hokies 49-35, fans streamed onto the field in celebration. ODU is 2-12 in its history against Power Five programs, but 2-2 against the Hokies.

Virginia Tech hosts Boston College on Saturday, September 10 at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ/AP. All rights reserved.