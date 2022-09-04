A-State soccer ties Little Rock in Sunday non-conference tilt

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State’s soccer team out-shot rival Little Rock 18-5 on Sunday afternoon at the A-State Soccer Park, but neither team found the net in a scoreless draw.

Summit Dann led all players with five shots, including a pair on target, as A-State (1-2-2) fired five shots on goal. The Trojans (1-2-0) mustered just two shots on target against the Red Wolves’ goalkeepers Olivia Luther and Damaris Deschaine.

The Scarlet and Black attempted 10 corners and faced just three from the visitors.

Dann gave A-State its first chance in the 10th minute, but Little Rock keeper Peyton Urban hauled in her first of five saves on the day. Phoebe Harpole fired a shot in the 30th minute that also found Urban’s mitts. Just before the half, in the 43rd minute, Dann recorded her second shot on goal before the first 45 minutes ended at 0-0.

Aaliyah Williamson presented another scoring opportunity for the Red Wolves in the 65th minute, but Urban managed to keep the home squad off the board with another save. Of A-State’s 18 shots, a dozen came in the second half.

Later in the match, Emma Riley looked to end the stalemate, but her shot was knocked away in the 80th minute.

A-State returns to the pitch at 3 p.m. Thursday, hosting Missouri State. The match at the A-State Soccer Park will be broadcasted live on ESPN+.

