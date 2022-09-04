Energy Alert
Blackman accounts for 4 TD, Arkansas State beats Grambling 58-3 in season opener

Arkansas State QB James Blackman had 4 total TD Saturday as the Red Wolves beat Grambling 58-3.
Arkansas State QB James Blackman had 4 total TD Saturday as the Red Wolves beat Grambling 58-3.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football put up plenty of numbers Saturday in the season opener.

The Red Wolves (1-0) rushed for 339 yards and 6 TD in a 58-3 victory over Grambling State (0-1). A-State racked up 577 total yards of total offense. James Blackman was 15 of 20 passing for 210 yards, he accounted for 4 total scores (2 passing, 2 rushing) in the win. Johnnie Lang paced the Red Wolves rushing attack, he had 13 carries for 124 yards and a score. AJ Mayer & Mike Sharpe II also recorded rushing TDs for the Red Wolves. Champ Flemings led the way in the receiving game, he had 7 grabs for 122 yards and a touchdown. Seydou Traore also found the end zone, the England native had a 13 yard snag and score in the 1st quarter.

Jaden Harris paced the Red Wolves defense, he had 5 tackles. Thurman Geathers and Keyron Crawford had 3 TFL each. John Mincey put up points with a 1st quarter safety, he had a TFL in the end zone. Jordan Carmouche & TW Ayers also had tackles for a loss. Eddie Smith recorded an interception for the Red Wolves in the 3rd quarter. The A-State defense allowed their fewest points in a game since 2017.

We’ll have Howl at The Horseshoe next week. Arkansas State travels to #2 Ohio State. Kickoff is September 10th at 11:00am CT, the game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

