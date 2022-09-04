On dead in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) -One man died in a Saturday morning crash outside of Broseley.

According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 7 a.m. on September 3, 75-year-old Melvin L. Lewis of Fisk Missouri died after his vehicle ran off MO 51.

Lewis was driving a 2000 Ford Expedition when he ran off the right side of the road. His vehicle then hit a driveway embankment and flipped.

Officials pronounced Lewis dead on the scene.

