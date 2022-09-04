Earle alum Gerry Bohanon accounts for 200 total yards in USF debut

TAMPA, Fla. (KAIT) - An Earle alum made his South Florida debut Saturday night.

Baylor transfer Gerry Bohanon marched the Bulls on their home turf for the first time in 2022 against No. 25 BYU.

Bohanon accounted for 200 total yards, 172 in the air and 28 on the ground, but the Cougars would come away with the win, 50-21.

USF looks to bounce back in week two as they’ll host Howard at 7:00 PM.

