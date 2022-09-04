Energy Alert
Eliza Fletcher’s family releases statement regarding her disappearance

Eliza Fletcher's family release a statement.
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family releases a statement about Eliza Fletcher after she was abducted near the University of Memphis.

Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, went missing after a jog near the University of Memphis campus on Friday, September 2, at 4:30 a.m.

Footage showed Fletcher being forced into a GMC Terrain as she was jogging near the university.

Police found a smashed phone and a water bottle that belonged to her near the scene of the incident.

Since Fletcher’s disappearance, the family has put out a $50,000 reward for information leading up to her being found.

Police found the vehicle the kidnappers used to kidnap Eliza, and they detained the person in the car.

Today Eliza’s family has released a statement regarding her missing.

