Herd rolls in season opener

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall Thundering Herd football season started the 2022 season with an emphatic win over Norfolk State by a final of 55-3. Quarterback Henry Colombi had a successful first start as he completed 24 of 26 passes for 205 yards. Running backs Ethan Payne and Khalan Loborn combined for 215 yards on the ground with two touchdowns apiece while former Spring Valley star Owen Porter picked up a fumble in the second quarter and ran it in for a touchdown.

Marshall improves to 1-0 and next play at Notre Dame on September 10th.

