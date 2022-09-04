Highway 1 closures for construction

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction will be causing a section of Highway 1 to close starting Tuesday.

An information release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation says that on Tuesday, Sept. 6, crews will close single lanes as needed to perform asphalt patching and placement on Highway 1 from Caraway Road to the Craighead/Poinsett County line.

The temporary lane closure will begin every weekday at 6 a.m. and end at 6 p.m.

Weather permitting, the closure will last about three weeks.

