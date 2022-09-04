Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Highway 1 closures for construction

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction will be causing a section of Highway 1 to close starting Tuesday.

An information release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation says that on Tuesday, Sept. 6, crews will close single lanes as needed to perform asphalt patching and placement on Highway 1 from Caraway Road to the Craighead/Poinsett County line.

The temporary lane closure will begin every weekday at 6 a.m. and end at 6 p.m.

Weather permitting, the closure will last about three weeks.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Thayer Police Department said the bear sighting happened on Thursday, Sept. 1 on West...
BEAR AWARE: Police urge warning following bear sighting
Event organizer Tom Wood said some of the activities will include “paying homage to the river...
Member of ‘Insane Clown Posse’ to make appearance at Fulton County event
This June 9, 2022 photo provided by the Pike County, Arkansas Jail shows Barry Walker....
Arkansas man accused of sexually assaulting 31 children
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Jogger abducted near UofM campus, police say
Police investigate shots fired call

Latest News

One dead in Butler County crash
33 dogs rescued from Animal Rescue Corps after being left in unlivable conditions.
33 animals rescued from one property
Landrey Crafton on Cardinals field
Kennett girl pitched for Cardinals
The fish swim in the same tank as the alligator at the Nature Center.
‘Wild Tales’ for developing minds