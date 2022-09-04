1 dead, 1 arrested following early morning homicide

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An early morning homicide is under investigation.

The Jonesboro Police Department public information officer, Sally Smith, confirmed with Region 8 News there was a recent homicide in North Jonesboro.

According to Smith, a JPD officer was patrolling near Spruce and Warren when the officer saw a man lying on the road. That man was identified as 39-year-old, Kevin Oden. The officer found a gunshot wound on Oden and no pulse. Oden was declared dead on the scene after the coroner arrived.

According to police, Kalen Prunty was identified as the suspect in this incident and was arrested. Kalen Prunty is the brother of Jayden Prunty. Jayden died in an officer-involved shooting in February.

Prunty is charged with 1st Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons. He is awaiting a PC hearing at the Craighead County Detention Center.

The incident is still under investigation.

This story will be updated as information is available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.