KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Throwing the first pitch.

6-year-old Landrey Crafton of Kennett, Missouri threw the first pitch at a St. Louis Cardinals game in Busch Stadium. According to her mother, this was made possible by Mid America Transplant.

Landrey received a liver transplant in 2016 when she was only 9 months old due to Biliary Atresia.

