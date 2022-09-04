Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Two children killed, two in serious condition after crash

Two children killed, two in serious condition after crash
Two children killed, two in serious condition after crash(Portageville Fire and Rescue)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MADRID, MO. (KAIT) -A Friday afternoon crash killed two and injured three children when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler.

According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 12:10 p.m. on September 2, a few miles south of Marston, Missouri a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55.

The Ford Expedition had 6 passengers from Memphis, Tennessee, 5 of whom were children ranging from 11 to 15 years old. The Expedition was being driven by 34-year-old Startisha M. Brown.

The passengers were 30-year-old Tatrelisha M. Johnson, an 11-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl, a 14-year-old-boy, and a 15-year-old girl.

The 11-year-old and 14-year-old boys died from their injuries. Two of the children suffered serious injuries. The 13-year-old-girl was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital by helicopter and the 15-year-old-girl and Johnson were taken to St Francis Medical Center by ambulance. The 14-year-old girl and Brown were also taken to St Francis Medical Center by ambulance but are said to have moderate injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler, Daniel L. Wiggins of Pineville, Louisiana was uninjured.

Portageville Fire and Rescue posted a media release of their response to the crash.

According to officials, when fire and rescue got to the scene, all 7 occupants of the Expedition were trapped. It took first responders over 10 minutes to rescue everyone.

Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Region 8 News will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Thayer Police Department said the bear sighting happened on Thursday, Sept. 1 on West...
BEAR AWARE: Police urge warning following bear sighting
Event organizer Tom Wood said some of the activities will include “paying homage to the river...
Member of ‘Insane Clown Posse’ to make appearance at Fulton County event
This June 9, 2022 photo provided by the Pike County, Arkansas Jail shows Barry Walker....
Arkansas man accused of sexually assaulting 31 children
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Jogger abducted near UofM campus, police say
Police investigate shots fired call

Latest News

Multiple injuries following pedestrian crash
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Memphis PD detain man in connection to abducted woman
A Poplar Bluff man was injured in a crash involving a tree early Saturday morning in Butler...
Tree falls on vehicle injuring driver
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 26
Football Friday Night Week 2 - Scores, Video Highlights »