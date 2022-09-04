Two children killed, two in serious condition after crash

NEW MADRID, MO. (KAIT) -A Friday afternoon crash killed two and injured three children when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler.

According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 12:10 p.m. on September 2, a few miles south of Marston, Missouri a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55.

The Ford Expedition had 6 passengers from Memphis, Tennessee, 5 of whom were children ranging from 11 to 15 years old. The Expedition was being driven by 34-year-old Startisha M. Brown.

The passengers were 30-year-old Tatrelisha M. Johnson, an 11-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl, a 14-year-old-boy, and a 15-year-old girl.

The 11-year-old and 14-year-old boys died from their injuries. Two of the children suffered serious injuries. The 13-year-old-girl was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital by helicopter and the 15-year-old-girl and Johnson were taken to St Francis Medical Center by ambulance. The 14-year-old girl and Brown were also taken to St Francis Medical Center by ambulance but are said to have moderate injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler, Daniel L. Wiggins of Pineville, Louisiana was uninjured.

Portageville Fire and Rescue posted a media release of their response to the crash.

According to officials, when fire and rescue got to the scene, all 7 occupants of the Expedition were trapped. It took first responders over 10 minutes to rescue everyone.

Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Region 8 News will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.