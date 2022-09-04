‘Wild Tales’ for developing minds

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Looking for a Saturday morning activity to spend with your kids? The Nature Center in Jonesboro has you covered.

Wild Tales is hosted by the Jonesboro Public Library and features readings targeted toward younger kids. They get to learn about the wild while being surrounded by the wild.

The Nature Center has a significant impact on kids across northeast Arkansas. Getting out there and creating memories that will stick for a lifetime is the goal of Wild Tales.

“I grew up coming to the Nature Center I remember walking and coming to see all the animals in the tanks and sitting in the theater and getting the mist sprayed on me,” said Daisy Doty-Carter from the Public Library.

Wild Tales helps young children connect with nature while helping develop their imagination.

The tales are read in front of the wild Alligator tank adding to the excitement.

Wild Tales is a great way to not only get younger children interested in nature but help develop their reading and listening skills.

After the 2020 pandemic, the Jonesboro Public Library found that the Nature Center was the perfect place to host Nature Tales.

“After the pandemic, we were dipping our toes back into community outreach because of safety protocol and all that,” said Doty-Carter.

Carter said that being able to read to children is her bread and butter.

Wild Tales is hosted on the first Saturday of every month at 10 a.m. downstairs in the Discovery Room.

