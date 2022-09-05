Energy Alert
Sept. 5th: What you need to know

A group of people float the Spring River in Hardy.
A group of people float the Spring River in Hardy.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:39 AM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Happy Labor Day Region 8. Things look mostly dry for the day, but I cannot rule out a spotty shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon, but that chance is only around 20%.

Rain chances do go up for Tuesday.

The best chances of rain will be in the afternoon.

Rain chances through the rest of the week stay around 20%-30%.

Highs will continue to be in the 80s and the mugginess will linger around.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A kidnapping suspect is in custody, the family offers a $50,000 reward.

Concert brings safety concerns to the Spring River.

Jonesboro police arrest homicide suspect.

Chase Gage and Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

