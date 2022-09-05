Batesville Police need help locating guardians of child

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Batesville Police Department identified the young boy in their custody.

The boy was found Sunday at Riverside Park. He was possibly at a birthday party at the park.

According to Batesville Police, after discovering the identity of the boy his father came to pick him up, but he had warrants out for his arrest and was taken into custody.

The boy is still in police custody and officials with the Department of Human Services.

If you know any guardians for the child contact Batesville Police Department at 870-569-811.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.