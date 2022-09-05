Energy Alert
Batesville Police need help locating guardians of child

The boy is between 3 and 4 years old
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Batesville Police Department identified the young boy in their custody.

The boy was found Sunday at Riverside Park. He was possibly at a birthday party at the park.

According to Batesville Police, after discovering the identity of the boy his father came to pick him up, but he had warrants out for his arrest and was taken into custody.

The boy is still in police custody and officials with the Department of Human Services.

If you know any guardians for the child contact Batesville Police Department at 870-569-811.

