Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Branson, Mo. businesses hopeful summer tourism numbers carry into fall season

Businesses say it was a successful Labor Day weekend in Branson and visitors have been filling...
Businesses say it was a successful Labor Day weekend in Branson and visitors have been filling the streets Monday morning.(ky3)
By Madison Horner
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Labor Day weekend is commonly considered the unofficial end of Summer. Businesses say it was a successful Labor Day weekend in Branson, and visitors have been filling the streets Monday morning.

Dick’s Five and Ten co-owner Steve Hartley says they didn’t know what to expect after last year’s record-breaking summer season. However, he thinks the momentum will carry into the fall based on visitor numbers this Labor Day.

Ashley McCauley works at the Historic Downtown Information Center and Ticket Outlet and says business this summer has been a little slower than last but good. McCauley says July was their best month and when they started to see a huge jump in tourism. She thinks inflation and gas prices have caused some families to hold off on trips or visiting places closer to home.

“Branson is a little bit cheaper on the tourism level for people to come to visit compared to Florida or some of the other destinations around us,” said McCauley.

”We are very, very encouraged about what summer brought us and really looking forward to a great fourth quarter in Branson,” said Hartley.

Hartley says he does expect September to slow down a little bit after Labor Day and then pick right back up in October. He also says November is their number one month of the year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy is between 3 and 4 years old
Child found alone at park in DHS custody
1 dead, 1 arrested following early morning homicide
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Eliza Fletcher's family release a statement.
Eliza Fletcher’s family releases statement regarding her disappearance
Two children killed, two in serious condition after crash
Two children killed, two in serious condition after crash

Latest News

Rector Labor Day 2022
Northeast Arkansas Labor Day tradition carries on
'It's an honor,' said Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, selected by the Conservative Party as the...
Liz Truss reacts to being selected UK prime minister
Cleotha Abston
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury,’ suspect charged in her kidnapping
Randolph County Deputy Wilburn Dean Kimble Jr
Deputy with decades of service lost cancer battle