Concert crowd brings weekend safety concerns

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A weekend full of festivities at Mini Islands brought in hundreds of eager concertgoers and some safety concerns.

Over 500 tickets were purchased for “The Float” which led to some possible safety concerns approaching the holiday weekend.

Labor Day weekend is about spending time with your friends and family and cutting loose from that day-to-day schedule.

Mini Islands hosted a concert bringing in Juggalos from all over. Juggalos are a nickname for fans of the hip hop band Insane Clown Posse or ICP for short.

The Juggalos were just there to have a good time.

“With their friends and with the Juggalos that’s what it is all about it is just about family, it’s almost like a family reunion every time they come together and just a lot of fun,” said event organizer Tom Wood.

In the days leading up to the concert security concerns became the focus of many, but so far, the Labor Day weekend has been quiet.

“They have just been playing and there have been no issues here, I mean I have heard of no issues and I have not seen anything myself and I have been all over this place,” said event attendee Scott Donihoo.

Donihoo made the nearly 7-hour drive from Dallas but he is not the only one to make a long journey to attend the event.

Tori Weston made the 16-hour trip from Virginia to celebrate a special occasion.

“It’s my birthday weekend, my birthday was the 3rd, so we got to float for my birthday and the river has been amazing,” said Weston.

Many Islands is taking very strict security measures to protect campers like Tori and Scott, people who are a day’s drive from home, but the Juggalos haven’t caused any trouble.

“There is a security detail but honestly with the Juggalos there really isn’t a lot to do and they just want to have fun and chill out,” said Wood.

Many Islands has a 24-hour security detail to ensure safety on the premises.

