Holiday celebration soaks up final days of summer

Kids hanging out at the pool take the chance to relax on what many call the last day of the...
Kids hanging out at the pool take the chance to relax on what many call the last day of the summer.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There were Labor Day celebrations across the area including one in Jonesboro.

Elks Lodge hosted their annual get-together which is also their nonmember weekend.

Some of the highlights included games in the pool and watching some baseball but the common theme everyone talked about was the food.

The celebration featured a pig that was cooked overnight and left everyone asking for more. Michael Quessenberry was the man behind the grill, and he said it was an all-night event.

“We put this hog on really around 8 p.m. last night and me and some buddies cooked through the night stayed up manning the fire and I probably got about 4 hours of sleep,” Quessenberry said.

He said he was thrilled to see the number of people who came out and was so happy everyone got one last relaxing day of summer.

“It’s great we have had a lot of people come out today and it’s been really nice,” said Quessenberry. “The weather is looking great, and everyone is enjoying the food and festivities.”

The Jonesboro Elks Lodge plans on continuing the tradition of hosting a party on Labor Day for years to come.

