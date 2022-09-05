Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large police presence has emerged at Chestnut Avenue and Victor Street where police confirmed a body has been found.

Multiple agencies are at the scene where the area has been blocked off by police tape.

A police helicopter was also seen circling the area.

There’s been no confirmation that this is related to Eliza Fletcher’s disappearance.

MPD released the following tweet:

At 5:07 pm, officers in the 1600 block of Victor located a deceased party. The identity of this person and the cause of death is unconfirmed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.



Once additional information is available, we will provide an update. pic.twitter.com/LwnCdCYz1z — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 6, 2022

MPD chopper has been circling this spot for at least 30 mins. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/JKO8Peo9Ib — Walter Murphy (@WMurphyNews) September 5, 2022

A mile away, Memphis police and Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies were also seen outside Hamilton High School in mobile command centers.

Shelby County Emergency Management, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies, and Homeland Security Command Center are still on location.

Updates will be provided as details unravel.

