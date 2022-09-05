Energy Alert
Lower gas prices lead to busy holiday travel

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -For many Labor Day means the last chance to get out for the summer, making it one of the most traveled holidays of the year.

According to a survey by Travel Agent Central, 53% of Americans planned to travel over the holiday weekend.

It was a trend that could be in Northeast Arkansas as with gas prices falling many people decided to get out of the house

“It’s awesome because I drove from Little Rock and having such a low gas price encouraged me to move you know,” said Bernese Nunamo.

Nunamo spent the time off visiting family she had not seen in quite some time saying the low prices made it possible again.

“I spent a great time with my family which I loved because I haven’t seen my brother in a while so that was great,” said Nunamo.

Seeing more cars on the road should not have been a surprise as AAA announced that gas prices in the natural state are the lowest in the nation at an average of $3.30 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

