Man drowns in North Fork River during Labor Day weekend

POTTERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - A 21-year-old Moody man died after drowning in the North Fork River over the Labor Day weekend.

A preliminary incident report from Missouri State Highway Patrol said around 3:45 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4, Ryan T. McGee was wading in the water at Hammond Camp on the river when went in too deep.

Officers said McGee went underwater and never resurfaced.

The report stated around 8:40 a.m., Monday, Sept. 5, his body was found and was pronounced dead by the coroner.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.