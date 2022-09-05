Energy Alert
Man drowns in North Fork River during Labor Day weekend

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
POTTERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - A 21-year-old Moody man died after drowning in the North Fork River over the Labor Day weekend.

A preliminary incident report from Missouri State Highway Patrol said around 3:45 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4, Ryan T. McGee was wading in the water at Hammond Camp on the river when went in too deep.

Officers said McGee went underwater and never resurfaced.

The report stated around 8:40 a.m., Monday, Sept. 5, his body was found and was pronounced dead by the coroner.

