Riverside, UCA alum Stone wraps up memorable August
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KAIT) - A Riverside and UCA alum wrapped up another solid month in the minor leagues.
Gavin Stone was called up to triple-A in mid-August and he has dominated in two starts since, striking out 11 over 7 and a third innings pitched for the Oklahoma City Dodgers.
The 23-year-old has started 21 games across three levels in the minors this season, recording a MiLB-best 1.45 ERA along with 146 strikeouts to 41 walks over 105.2 innings pitched.
Stone is expected to pitch again as O-K-C returns home for a six-game series against Tacoma starting tomorrow.
