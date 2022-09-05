Riverside, UCA alum Stone wraps up memorable August

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KAIT) - A Riverside and UCA alum wrapped up another solid month in the minor leagues.

Gavin Stone was called up to triple-A in mid-August and he has dominated in two starts since, striking out 11 over 7 and a third innings pitched for the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

No. 8 @Dodgers prospect Gavin Stone struck out 7 over 3 1/3 scoreless in his second Triple-A start.



Watch the @okc_dodgers battle the Express FREE: https://t.co/aKtGFgWBY3 pic.twitter.com/HfOObXYCj3 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 1, 2022

The 23-year-old has started 21 games across three levels in the minors this season, recording a MiLB-best 1.45 ERA along with 146 strikeouts to 41 walks over 105.2 innings pitched.

Stone is expected to pitch again as O-K-C returns home for a six-game series against Tacoma starting tomorrow.

