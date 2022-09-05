Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Riverside, UCA alum Stone wraps up memorable August

Riverside & UCA alum made his AA debut Wednesday night
Riverside & UCA alum made his AA debut Wednesday night
By Logan Whaley
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KAIT) - A Riverside and UCA alum wrapped up another solid month in the minor leagues.

Gavin Stone was called up to triple-A in mid-August and he has dominated in two starts since, striking out 11 over 7 and a third innings pitched for the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

The 23-year-old has started 21 games across three levels in the minors this season, recording a MiLB-best 1.45 ERA along with 146 strikeouts to 41 walks over 105.2 innings pitched.

Stone is expected to pitch again as O-K-C returns home for a six-game series against Tacoma starting tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy is between 3 and 4 years old
Child found alone at park in DHS custody
1 dead, 1 arrested following early morning homicide
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Eliza Fletcher's family release a statement.
Eliza Fletcher’s family releases statement regarding her disappearance
Two children killed, two in serious condition after crash
Two children killed, two in serious condition after crash

Latest News

Jonesboro native Austin Cook continues competing on the PGA Tour.
Jonesboro, Arkansas alum Austin Cook earns PGA Tour card for 2022-23 season
The Red Wolves won their season-opening tournament over the weekend at the USA Intercollegiate.
A-State women’s golf takes season opener at USA Intercollegiate
2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/2/22)
Red Wolves and Trojans end in scoreless tie
Arkansas State and Little Rock soccer play to scoreless draw Sunday