Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

This man is taking technology into his own hands – literally

A man in Michigan is using implanted chips in his hand to start his car and unlock his home. (Source: WXYZ, BRANDON DALALY, CNN)
By Faraz Javed
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) – A man in Michigan is using implanted chips in his hand to start his car and unlock his home.

In the near future, he’ll use them to replace his wallet.

“It’s not just a Tesla key, you are able to have it be a secure crypto storage wallet,” Brandon Dalaly said. “I can at some point in the future do credit card transactions of it at some point in time.”

The 41-year-old has a microchip about the size of a small paper clip implanted sub-dermally in his right hand.

A piercer implanted the chip for $100, which, according to Dalaly, doesn’t impact his day-to-day activities and most people don’t even notice it.

This wasn’t Dalaly’s first implant. He has one in each hand. One starts his car, while the other opens the door to his home and can pull up his medical records when needed.

His goal is to lead a life without having to carry keys and a wallet.

“This is something I’m doing for me. It doesn’t affect anybody else,” Dalaly said. “I’m not saying this technology is for everybody. I’m saying in the future, you might start to see more of these things. It could possibly save someone’s life.”

Dalaly is planning a third implant to monitor his vitals, like his body temperature.

Copyright 2022 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 arrested following early morning homicide
The boy is between 3 and 4 years old
Child found alone at park in DHS custody
Eliza Fletcher's family release a statement.
Eliza Fletcher’s family releases statement regarding her disappearance
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Two children killed, two in serious condition after crash
Two children killed, two in serious condition after crash

Latest News

Capitol Peak is a mountain with an elevation of 14,137 feet and is considered to be one of...
Woman dies rock climbing when rock suddenly breaks
Arsenic was found in the tap water, making the water unusable for anything.
Water woes hit New York housing complex
Sean Penn is among those targeted in the latest Russian sanctions list.
Russia sanctions 25 more Americans, including Sean Penn, Ben Stiller
Bittings Avenue is seen partially underwater as many homes along the road were affected Sunday,...
Flood threat continues in Georgia, other southern states
OPEC headquarters is shown in Vienna. The decision Monday by energy ministers means the cut for...
OPEC+ makes small trim to world oil supplies as prices fall