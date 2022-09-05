Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/2/22)

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on September 2nd, 2022.

Nettleton (Curtez Smith go-ahead TD)

Nominee #1 is Nettleton. Nominee number 1 is Nettleton. Curtez Smith keeps it for the go ahead touchdown with 3 minutes left. The Raiders beat Pocahontas 26 - 21 in the FFN Game of the Week.

Gosnell (Reid Shelton TD pass to Tedarian Partee)

Nominee #2 is Gosnell. Reid Shelton rolls out and connects with Tedarian Partee who breaks a tackle and finds his way to the end zone. The Pirates beat Brookland 28 - 17 to start 2-0

Walnut Ridge (Kai Watson TD)

Our 3rd nominee is Walnut Ridge. Kai Watson weaves his way through for a touchdown. The Bobcats beat Cave City 48 - 12 to start 2-0.

Blytheville (Tim Brown 82 yd TD)

Our final nominee is Blytheville. Tim Brown totes it 82 yards for a touchdown. The Chicksaws blank Osceola 26-0 in the season opener.

